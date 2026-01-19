Catholic JC alumni nostalgic about Whitley Road campus but understand need for Punggol move

SINGAPORE: With Catholic Junior College set to move from its long-time Whitley Road campus to Punggol, alumni said the announcement has stirred deep nostalgia, even as many acknowledged the need for the relocation.

The move was announced on Friday (Jan 16) by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and operations at the new campus, which will be near the Punggol Digital District, are tentatively targeted to start in 2034.

Mr Heng Theng Juay, who graduated in 2015, said the impending move is “bittersweet” for him, but added that he understands schools need to evolve.

“The current school grounds hold a lot of memories for me, so it definitely made me a bit emotional and also a little bittersweet to think about leaving that behind,” said the 29-year-old.

“Even though the campus may change, the spirit, culture and shared experiences are really what define the school. Knowing that these elements will be carried over helps maintain a sense of continuity and connection, and that is reassuring for alumni like myself.”

He added that the new campus could also offer the school a chance to expand and provide better facilities for future students.

“The new designated area is better connected to MRTs and LRTs as compared to the current site where (traffic) jam was a persistent issue when I was studying there. So that should be a huge plus for future students and parents,” he said.