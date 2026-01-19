Catholic JC alumni nostalgic about Whitley Road campus but understand need for Punggol move
CNA spoke to former CJC students from different batches, who all expressed hope that the school’s spirit, values and sense of community will endure as it moves to a new location.
SINGAPORE: With Catholic Junior College set to move from its long-time Whitley Road campus to Punggol, alumni said the announcement has stirred deep nostalgia, even as many acknowledged the need for the relocation.
The move was announced on Friday (Jan 16) by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and operations at the new campus, which will be near the Punggol Digital District, are tentatively targeted to start in 2034.
Mr Heng Theng Juay, who graduated in 2015, said the impending move is “bittersweet” for him, but added that he understands schools need to evolve.
“The current school grounds hold a lot of memories for me, so it definitely made me a bit emotional and also a little bittersweet to think about leaving that behind,” said the 29-year-old.
“Even though the campus may change, the spirit, culture and shared experiences are really what define the school. Knowing that these elements will be carried over helps maintain a sense of continuity and connection, and that is reassuring for alumni like myself.”
He added that the new campus could also offer the school a chance to expand and provide better facilities for future students.
“The new designated area is better connected to MRTs and LRTs as compared to the current site where (traffic) jam was a persistent issue when I was studying there. So that should be a huge plus for future students and parents,” he said.
The Whitley Road campus also holds special memories for Ms Joan Liew, as this was where her journey into bodybuilding began.
"My roots with the school run deep, and the current campus holds a lot of personal significance for me," said the 49-year-old, who graduated in 1994.
"Knowing that it will be relocated does make me feel a sense of sadness, as that space has been closely tied to the formative chapters of my life," she said.
She added that even after past renovations and changes to the school's features, nostalgia remained because "the spirit of the place was still rooted in that space".
"A campus carries memories that go beyond tangible elements, and I hope that the school can prioritise retaining some of that intangible connection, though I'm concerned that it's hard to do with a complete relocation."
Their sentiments were echoed by the other alumni CNA spoke to, some of whom also shared mixed feelings about how the relocation might change the school’s culture.
Dr Shaun Teo said that CJC has evolved a lot since he graduated in 2006, in terms of its academic standing, its emphasis on religious training and the variety of students it attracts.
"This diversity is not a bad thing, but could perhaps use some 'grounding'," he added.
"While a move to Punggol will certainly alienate some students who would have benefited from locational proximity, it might also open up access to a wider demographic.
"Being emplaced in a clearly defined neighbourhood in Singapore might provide the grounding that CJC could use as a starting point to make sense of its own evolving identity.
"Of course, the younger generation of CJCians may have a different response given that their experience of the school and its culture is far more recent."
CJC's school management committee chairman Bernard Tan said last week that a committee would be formed to “look at things that mean a lot” to students and the school’s history, to see if they can be brought over to the new campus.
MOE also said it would continue to work with CJC to ensure a smooth transition and preserve the school’s heritage.
"This includes preserving the college's distinctive educational traditions, school culture, historical artefacts, and exploring the feasibility of relocating significant architectural elements from the current campus," it added.
PRESERVING HERITAGE
Alumni CNA spoke to also expressed hope that the school’s spirit, values and sense of community will endure even as it moves to a new location.
Mr Lawrence Chan, who graduated in 1986, said that given it is the only Catholic junior college in Singapore, it is important that space and design are "set aside" to reflect the school’s core values and identity.
Meanwhile, Mr Chris Chiu, who also graduated in 1986, said it was up to the faculty and alumni to continue the spirit of the school.
“I feel that while a location is significant, the spirit of the school won‘t falter,” said the 57-year-old.
“When it comes to this, the onus is on the faculty first; and the relevant alumni boards to do their utmost. Then again, with over 50 years of heritage, I feel it’ll take more than a change of postal code to diminish the CJC spirit.”
Another former student, who wanted to be known only as Ms Amanda T, said she intends to continue visiting the school even after it moves to Punggol.
"I feel a stronger sense of connection to the people than the physical space the school occupies. Of course, there will be cherished memories tied to the Whitley campus, but those will live on even if the school moves to a new campus," said the 34-year-old, who graduated in 2010.
She added: "As long as there is still a specific purpose or objective to the visit, I can still see myself heading down even though it's much further away."