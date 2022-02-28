6 more to be charged over Clarke Quay gathering on New Year's Eve in breach of COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: Six more people will be charged for allegedly breaching COVID-19 safe management measures over a gathering at the Clarke Quay area on New Year’s Eve.

The six are aged between 19 and 23, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Monday (Feb 28).

"Another 11 individuals have been served Notices of Composition (NOCs) of S$1,000 each for breaching safe management measures," it added.

This brings the total number of people who have been or will be charged in relation to the Clarke Quay gathering to 10. A total of 15 people has been served Notices of Composition.

Videos circulating on social media last month showed crowds gathered outside Riverside Point in the Clarke Quay area to ring in the new year on Dec 31.

The COVID-19 multi-ministry task force had called the impromptu gathering "a potential superspreading event".