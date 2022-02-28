6 more to be charged over Clarke Quay gathering on New Year's Eve in breach of COVID-19 rules
SINGAPORE: Six more people will be charged for allegedly breaching COVID-19 safe management measures over a gathering at the Clarke Quay area on New Year’s Eve.
The six are aged between 19 and 23, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Monday (Feb 28).
"Another 11 individuals have been served Notices of Composition (NOCs) of S$1,000 each for breaching safe management measures," it added.
This brings the total number of people who have been or will be charged in relation to the Clarke Quay gathering to 10. A total of 15 people has been served Notices of Composition.
Videos circulating on social media last month showed crowds gathered outside Riverside Point in the Clarke Quay area to ring in the new year on Dec 31.
The COVID-19 multi-ministry task force had called the impromptu gathering "a potential superspreading event".
“Further investigations into other individuals are ongoing, and enforcement action will be taken against them if they are found to have breached any (safe management measures),” URA said.
“As we are still in the midst of a pandemic, it is important that everyone is socially responsible and complies with the prevailing (safe management measures)," it added.
“The authorities will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant individuals and businesses. We urge everyone to play their part to protect their own health and that of others."