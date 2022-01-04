From the classroom to the skies: How NYP students developed a VR training system for the RSAF

SINGAPORE: Staring out at the open expanse of ocean through the fluffy clouds, in the distance there are shapes on the water below.

Despite the slight queasiness in my stomach, this reporter squints to try to identify them. As we hover above, there are some familiar silhouettes which are immediately recognisable.

There is a cruise-liner, a ferry, and a fishing vessel, each with their distinct shape and characteristics.

Wanting to get a different view, I switch my seating position.

Through binoculars pointing through the turboprop plane's passenger side window, I scan the horizon and locate other vessels further away such as a tanker.

But rather than doing all of this in the air, this is happening on solid ground, via the Maritime Air Surveillance Virtual Reality (VR) Training System.

Removing my headset and goggles, I am immediately transported back into the real world.

STRIVING FOR A REALISTIC EXPERIENCE

Part of a collaboration between Nanyang Polytechnic's School of Design & Media and the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), the VR system was developed for training for the RSAF’s Fokker 50 Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The system is used to help newly recruited surveillance officers to identify and classify ships while using EO/IR (Electro-Optical/Infra-Red) surveillance systems or binoculars.

It also helps new crew recognise different vessels and enables them to distinguish between various types of ships even before they embark on actual flights for further training.

"What this does is reconcile the gap between what we do on the ground and what we actually do when we fly," said CPT Huang Jianhui. CPT Huang is the Fokker-50 Tactical Coordinator for the RSAF's 121 Squadron.

The system was developed by 11 students - programmers and artists - who worked on the project over a span of six months.