Clean energy critical to solving Singapore's long-term water challenge: Chan Chun Sing
The Coordinating Minister for Public Services described clean, renewable, and sustainable energy as Singapore's existential challenge over the next 50 years.
SINGAPORE: Singapore will need more energy-efficient technologies, and for households and businesses to manage their water demand, for the country to strengthen its water resilience, Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday (Mar 17).
Speaking at Singapore World Water Day and the launch of national water agency PUB’s annual water conservation campaign, Mr Chan noted that the country has the technology to "largely" process the water it needs.
But Singapore’s water dependency has now shifted to an energy dependency, he said.
"Our first challenge for the next chapter of the water story is not just better technology to process the water that we need, but it is how to have such technologies with the lowest consumption of electricity or energy as much as possible," said Mr Chan, who is also the defence minister.
While the ongoing war in the Middle East has emphasised the importance of the country’s energy supply, Singapore’s long-term challenge is getting clean, sustainable and renewable energy, he added.
"I have always said that if water has been the existential challenge for the last 50 years, clean, renewable and sustainable energy will be our existential challenge for the next 50 years," Mr Chan said.
"If we can get clean, sustainable and renewable energy in quantity, we will also be able to solve our water challenge."
MANAGING WATER DEMAND
In addition to increasing supply, Mr Chan urged Singapore households and businesses to manage their demand for a water-resilient future.
Household water consumption averaged 141 litres per capita per day in 2025, down slightly from 142 litres in 2024, PUB said.
But sustained hybrid working arrangements, rising temperatures and smaller household sizes continue to place upward pressure on per capita household consumption, the water agency added.
"This highlights the need for continued water-saving efforts at home, alongside stronger emphasis on improving water efficiency in the non-domestic sector, where future demand growth is expected," PUB said.
To support households, PUB launched the SG Water Saver Programme on Tuesday to help selected 1- to 3-room HDB households adopt water-saving measures, including complimentary home water audits, leak repairs, and the replacement of inefficient fittings.
The programme is expected to benefit about 1,500 households in the first two years, and PUB will progressively reach out to eligible households.
Besides households, businesses are also strongly encouraged to manage their water demand.
Singapore's total water demand is projected to almost double by 2065, with the non-domestic sector making up about two-thirds of demand, up from about 55 per cent in 2026, PUB said.
Being water-efficient is not just about saving money, Mr Chan said, noting that this can become a competitive advantage.
PUB suggested measures such as regular reviews of water use, adoption of water-saving technologies and fostering a water-conscious workplace culture as ways to strengthen water efficiency.
Mr Chan also pointed to programmes such as PUB's Water Efficiency Fund, which provides up to S$5 million per project to support efforts by companies to become more water-efficient.
URBAN RENEWAL
Noting Singapore's plans for coastal protection, Mr Chan said there were "tremendous opportunities" ahead to strengthen water-processing efficiency as the country plans for climate adaptation and urban renewal.
He pointed to plans for "Long Island" - Singapore’s plan to integrate coastal protection measures with future reclamation plans on its east coast.
"You will combine not only new land for housing industries, but it will also provide us a brand-new opportunity to have yet another reservoir to strengthen our water resilience,” Mr Chan said.
“When we look at the urban renewal by HDB across all the towns across the entire nation, there will also be tremendous opportunities for us to challenge ourselves if we can up our water catchment area beyond the two-thirds that we have achieved previously,” he added.