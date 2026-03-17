Clean energy critical to solving Singapore's long-term water challenge: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Singapore will need more energy-efficient technologies, and for households and businesses to manage their water demand, for the country to strengthen its water resilience, Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday (Mar 17).

Speaking at Singapore World Water Day and the launch of national water agency PUB’s annual water conservation campaign, Mr Chan noted that the country has the technology to "largely" process the water it needs.

But Singapore’s water dependency has now shifted to an energy dependency, he said.

"Our first challenge for the next chapter of the water story is not just better technology to process the water that we need, but it is how to have such technologies with the lowest consumption of electricity or energy as much as possible," said Mr Chan, who is also the defence minister.

While the ongoing war in the Middle East has emphasised the importance of the country’s energy supply, Singapore’s long-term challenge is getting clean, sustainable and renewable energy, he added.

"I have always said that if water has been the existential challenge for the last 50 years, clean, renewable and sustainable energy will be our existential challenge for the next 50 years," Mr Chan said.

"If we can get clean, sustainable and renewable energy in quantity, we will also be able to solve our water challenge."