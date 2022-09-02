Damage caused by Clementi BTO landslide 'quite extensive' but unlikely to delay key collection: MP

SINGAPORE: The damage caused by a landslide on Friday (Sep 2) near a Clementi Build-to-Order (BTO) project is “fairly extensive” but unlikely to delay the collection of keys for buyers of the new flats, said the area's Member of Parliament Sim Ann.

The landslide occurred at about 2am on Friday near the construction site of Clementi NorthArc.

Ms Sim (PAP-Holland-Bukit Timah), who is also Senior Minister of State for National Development, told reporters that afternoon that the Housing and Development Board (HDB) had done a preliminary assessment of the situation.

"At the moment, HDB sees no reason to delay key collection beyond the dates that they have already communicated to the buyers,” she said. “But of course, we will be monitoring the situation very carefully."

The completion date for Clementi NorthArc was originally supposed to be sometime in the third quarter of this year, but in April buyers were informed that this would be pushed back.

Ms Sim said that based on the latest update, buyers would be able to collect their keys in December at the earliest.

Meanwhile, HDB is coordinating with the Public Utilities Board and the National Parks Board (NParks) to deal with the aftermath of the landslide.