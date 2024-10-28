Clementi HDB death: 50-year-old suspected of killing grassroots volunteer taken by police to crime scene

SINGAPORE: A man alleged to have killed a grassroots volunteer was taken to the scene of the crime on Monday (Oct 28) morning.

Dressed in a red polo shirt, black pants and slippers, murder suspect Toh Chee Hong, 50, arrived at Clementi Avenue 4 at around 10.20am, accompanied by plainclothes police investigators.

An area spanning Block 311B, 311C, and the nearby playground and multi-storey car park, was cordoned off with police tape. Police officers stood along the perimeter, letting only residents in and out.

Toh was charged with the murder of 41-year-old Khoo Chin Wah Winson last Wednesday. He was detained at the scene after the incident last Monday.

The block where the alleged attack took place is part of Trivelis, a Housing Board development under the Design, Build and Sell Scheme.

Movement around the blocks is restricted by card access and lift lobbies are gated.