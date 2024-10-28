Clementi HDB death: 50-year-old suspected of killing grassroots volunteer taken by police to crime scene
Murder suspect Toh Chee Hong is alleged to have committed the crime at Clementi Avenue 4 on Oct 21, at Trivelis, a Housing Board development under the Design, Build and Sell Scheme.
SINGAPORE: A man alleged to have killed a grassroots volunteer was taken to the scene of the crime on Monday (Oct 28) morning.
Dressed in a red polo shirt, black pants and slippers, murder suspect Toh Chee Hong, 50, arrived at Clementi Avenue 4 at around 10.20am, accompanied by plainclothes police investigators.
An area spanning Block 311B, 311C, and the nearby playground and multi-storey car park, was cordoned off with police tape. Police officers stood along the perimeter, letting only residents in and out.
Toh was charged with the murder of 41-year-old Khoo Chin Wah Winson last Wednesday. He was detained at the scene after the incident last Monday.
The block where the alleged attack took place is part of Trivelis, a Housing Board development under the Design, Build and Sell Scheme.
Movement around the blocks is restricted by card access and lift lobbies are gated.
MULTIPLE STOPS
Wearing black restraints, Toh was first taken up to the 19th floor of Block 311C, where the group spent about 50 minutes.
He was then taken to an open area near the foot of the block, before heading to the pick-up and drop-off area.
After that, the group moved to the multi-storey car park, where Toh stood at the first level answering questions from the investigators.
Toh then boarded an unmarked black van, which circled the car park once, before departing the scene at about 11.40am.
Curious onlookers surrounded the area, taking photos and videos of the suspect and the heavy police presence.
DEATH PENALTY
A resident of a neighbouring block previously told CNA that she heard screaming at about 5pm on that day.
A woman was shouting for someone to call for an ambulance, while a man was also heard urging someone to "stop it".
The resident spotted a man lying at the void deck with blood on his hands and face, still moving, while someone attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him.
A man was also seen chasing a woman, who was dressed in red, with both running into a nearby car park, said the resident.
The police later stopped a man who was driving out of the multi-storey car park, asking him to leave the vehicle and get down on the ground.
If convicted, Toh faces the death penalty. The prosecutor had requested for him to be remanded for a week, with permission to take him out for "scene revisitation" and to recover more evidence.