Clementi murder case: 50-year-old suspected of killing grassroots volunteer taken by police to crime scene

SINGAPORE: A man alleged to have killed a grassroots volunteer was taken to the scene of the crime on Monday (Oct 28) morning.

Dressed in a red polo shirt, black pants and slippers, murder suspect Toh Chee Hong, 50, arrived at Clementi Avenue 4 at around 10.20am, accompanied by plainclothes police investigators.

An area spanning Block 311B, 311C, and the nearby playground and multi-storey car park, was cordoned off with police tape. Police officers stood along the perimeter, letting only residents in and out.