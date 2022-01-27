Five more arrested for suspected involvement in Clementi knife attack

SINGAPORE: Five more men have been arrested in relation to an alleged knife attack in Clementi that took place earlier this month, said police on Thursday (Jan 27).

Earlier in January, a man suffered a slash wound to his left arm and a stab wound to his back in a stabbing incident at Block 413 Commonwealth Avenue West, resulting in the arrest of two men.

Follow-up investigations by the police led to the arrest of the five men, aged between 22 and 40, for their suspected involvement in abetting the commission of the attack. They were arrested between Jan 18 and Jan 25.

One of the men, a 36-year-old, allegedly paid for the victim to be hurt due to a business dispute, said the police.

The remaining four men are believed to have played the roles of intermediaries in the armed attack.

Three of the men have been charged in court with the offence of abetment to voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon - if found guilty, they could each be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or any combination of such punishments.

The remaining two men are currently assisting in investigations.

“The officers involved worked round-the-clock and were determined to bring those responsible to justice," said Marc E, Commander of Clementi Police Division and Assistant Commissioner of Police.

"The police take a very serious view of any act of violence, especially acts of planned or organised violence. We will not hesitate to take firm action against such perpetrators.”