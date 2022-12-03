Reconstruction works at site of Clementi landslide to finish in second half of 2023: HDB

SINGAPORE: Reconstruction work in the Clementi area that was hit by a landslide in September is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.

Giving this update on Saturday (Dec 3), the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said the final phase of a three-stage recovery operation has begun.

This involves fully restoring the canal, reinstating the damaged part of the Ulu Pandan Park Connector, as well as reconstructing the slope and precinct structures within the development.

"Since mid-November, we have conducted soil clearing operations and have widened the canal back to its full surface width as of end-November 2022," said HDB in a Facebook post.

"We will proceed to clear the soil from the canal bed and banks to restore Sungei Ulu Pandan to its original depth and capacity, before initiating work to reinstate the park connector," it added.

"The reconstruction works within the development is expected to commence in the next two months and complete in the second half of 2023."

The landslide on Sep 2 occurred at the site of the Clementi NorthArc Build-to-Order project, injuring a passer-by and causing soil to flow into Sungei Ulu Pandan. Part of the Ulu Pandan park connector was also damaged.

Phase 1 of the recovery work involved implementing measures to mitigate slope failure and flood risk. This was completed in September.

In the second phase, steel sheet piling works were carried out to stabilise the slope, which HDB completed in November.