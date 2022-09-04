Part of Ulu Pandan park connector reopens as recovery and repair works continue after landslide

SINGAPORE: Part of the Ulu Pandan park connector that was closed after a landslide two days ago has been reopened, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Sunday (Sep 4).

However, a section of the park connector closer to the incident site in Clementi - the stretch between Boon Lay Way and Clementi Road - remains closed.

This is due to "ongoing and planned recovery and repair works, and potential flood risks", said NParks in a Facebook post.

The park connector beyond this stretch, from Clementi Road to Commonwealth Avenue West, is currently open.

The landslide occurred at a construction site for the Clementi NorthArc Build-to-Order (BTO) flats on Friday morning.

It caused "soil displacement" into Sungei Ulu Pandan, causing damage to the Ulu Pandan park connector, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) had said. A passer-by sustained minor injuries.

NParks said it would work with national water agency PUB to "closely monitor the rain forecast and water level in the canal and will temporarily close the park connector when necessary".

In a separate Facebook post on Sunday, PUB urged members of the public to avoid using the Ulu Pandan park connector during heavy rain.

"Should flooding occur, remain on high ground and avoid walking through floodwaters," PUB said.