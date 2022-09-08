Another section of Ulu Pandan park connector to reopen after Clementi landslide but flood risk remains: HDB
The upstream stretch of the Ulu Pandan park connector from the incident site to Clementi Road will remain closed for safety reasons, said HDB.
SINGAPORE: Another part of the Ulu Pandan park connector that was closed after a landslide in Clementi will reopen this weekend, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Thursday (Sep 8).
The section that reopens on Saturday stretches from Boon Lay Way and the Ayer Rajah Expressway to the Commonwealth Avenue West flyover, which are downstream of the park connector.
The landslide had occurred at the site of the Clementi NorthArc Build-to-Order project last Friday. It injured one passer-by, caused "soil displacement" into Sungei Ulu Pandan and damaged part of the Ulu Pandan park connector.
The upstream stretch of the park connector from the incident site to Clementi Road will remain closed for safety reasons, due to “ongoing and planned recovery works and potential flood risk”, said HDB in a Facebook post.
Since the incident last week, HDB and contractor Chiu Teng Construction have widened the channel in Sungei Ulu Pandan from 1.5m to 3.5m and deployed several pumps to improve water flow in the canal.
“These immediate measures were taken to ensure public and workers’ safety, which is our foremost priority, by mitigating the impact of the slope failure and potential flood risk upstream,” said HDB.
However, there is still flood risk to the Ulu Pandan Park Connector and immediate upstream areas, especially during heavy rain, as the canal has yet to be restored, it added.
“We will continue to work with PUB and NParks to closely monitor the water level in the canal and to promptly alert residents and park users of any flood risks,” HDB said.
HDB also said that it is ready to begin the second phase of recovery works, which involves installing sheet piles along the affected stretch of the park connector to reinforce and further stabilise the slope.
“This is a critical phase and needs to be completed before the main recovery and reconstruction works can be carried out safely,” said HDB.
It said that the sheet piles will be driven deep into the ground to create a barrier for the displaced soil in the canal to be safely removed.
The sheet piling works are expected to start this weekend and will take at least a month to complete, added HDB.
In its post, HDB also said that NParks will work with PUB to monitor the rain forecast and water level in the canal. The park connector will be temporarily closed when necessary.
The board also reiterated that the final phase of recovery and reconstruction works are “extensive and expected to take a few months to complete”.
It involves fully restoring the canal, reinstating the damaged part of the park connector and reconstructing the slope and retaining walls within the construction site.
HDB added that it will continue to closely monitor the structural safety of nearby buildings while recovery works are being carried out.
“We seek the patience and understanding of residents and park users who may be inconvenienced during the period of recovery works over the next few months.”
Part of the Ulu Pandan park connector was already reopened on Sunday, two days after the landslide.