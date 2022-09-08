Another section of Ulu Pandan park connector to reopen after Clementi landslide but flood risk remains: HDB

SINGAPORE: Another part of the Ulu Pandan park connector that was closed after a landslide in Clementi will reopen this weekend, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Thursday (Sep 8).

The section that reopens on Saturday stretches from Boon Lay Way and the Ayer Rajah Expressway to the Commonwealth Avenue West flyover, which are downstream of the park connector.

The landslide had occurred at the site of the Clementi NorthArc Build-to-Order project last Friday. It injured one passer-by, caused "soil displacement" into Sungei Ulu Pandan and damaged part of the Ulu Pandan park connector.

The upstream stretch of the park connector from the incident site to Clementi Road will remain closed for safety reasons, due to “ongoing and planned recovery works and potential flood risk”, said HDB in a Facebook post.

Since the incident last week, HDB and contractor Chiu Teng Construction have widened the channel in Sungei Ulu Pandan from 1.5m to 3.5m and deployed several pumps to improve water flow in the canal.

“These immediate measures were taken to ensure public and workers’ safety, which is our foremost priority, by mitigating the impact of the slope failure and potential flood risk upstream,” said HDB.

However, there is still flood risk to the Ulu Pandan Park Connector and immediate upstream areas, especially during heavy rain, as the canal has yet to be restored, it added.

“We will continue to work with PUB and NParks to closely monitor the water level in the canal and to promptly alert residents and park users of any flood risks,” HDB said.