Clementi police headquarters to relocate to make way for Cross Island Line station

SINGAPORE: Clementi police headquarters and the neighbourhood police centre will relocate to make way for the construction of the Cross Island Line (CRL), the police said on Tuesday (Oct 17).
It will move to 6 Lempeng Drive on Oct 31 and cease operations at the current building at 20 Clementi Avenue 5.
"Police services will not be affected by the relocation," said the police.
"Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre will continue to serve the needs of the residents and community partners from the new site."
Construction work for the CRL interchange station at Clementi is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024.
The station will be adjacent to the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 4.
A joint venture between the Singapore branches of China Communications Construction Company and Sinohydro Corporation was awarded the contract to design and construct Clementi CRL station at a contract value of S$514 million (US$375 million).
The fully underground CRL is Singapore’s eighth MRT line. It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region.
Phase 2 of the CRL, announced in September 2022, is about 15km long and comprises six stations – Turf City, King Albert Park, Maju, Clementi, West Coast and Jurong Lake District.
Passenger service for CRL Phase 2 is set to commence in 2032.