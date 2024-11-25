Homes and businesses affected after water pipe bursts in Clementi

SINGAPORE: Several homes and businesses have been affected after a water pipe in Clementi burst overnight.

The incident happened next to Block 324 Clementi and “urgent repairs” are ongoing, said Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng in a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 25).

A number of nearby homes and businesses are affected, he said.

PUB, the Land Transport Authority and the Jurong-Clementi Town Council are assisting the affected residents, he added.

Mr Tan visited the site on Monday morning and met with the agencies as well as residents who were passing by.

“If you know anyone in Clementi who needs help, please telephone Clementi CC at 6776 1670, or you can email me directly at Dr.Tan.W.M [at] gmail.com,” he said.

A video posted by Mr Tan shows the block's surrounding walkways flooded with murky water.