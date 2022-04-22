As temperatures rise, Singapore races to find solutions to secure its food supply

SINGAPORE: When one thinks about rice production, the image of large flooded paddy fields usually comes to mind – but what about growing it in an urban setting such as your own neighbourhood?

That is what researchers at Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory (TLL) managed to do under a pilot study, which ended in February.

After the rice germinated in TLL's greenhouse, it was transported and transplanted in a six-storey high-tech vertical farm built against the wall of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Tampines.

Using a precision drip irrigation system, water and nutrients were delivered in suitable amounts to the rice's roots, ensuring that each stalk grows optimally.

This also helped to reduce the amount of water needed to grow 1kg of rice from about 3,000 litres to just 750 litres, according to sustainable technology firm Netatech, which manages the farm.

But it is not just the set-up that is helping to make rice production more sustainable and resilient to climate change. The rice itself, known as Temasek Rice, was developed by TLL and specially bred to be able to withstand tough weather conditions such as heat, drought and floods.

“What we did was to essentially look at the entire library of diversity in rice and pick up traits that were lost when people wanted to get more yields,” said TLL’s CEO Peter Chia, adding that they chose rice that had a shorter stature, greater submergence tolerance and fungal resistance.

“Then we backcrossed those traits into those good quality rice and introduced so-called trait into the rice we have now, which is called Temasek Rice.”