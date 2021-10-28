Climate Governance Singapore to help bring climate change awareness, expertise into boardrooms

SINGAPORE: Singapore launched its chapter of the global Climate Governance Initiative on Thursday (Oct 28), in a move to bring discussions on climate change into boardrooms.

Climate Governance Singapore, which was unveiled by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, aims to help board members play an informed role in boardroom discussions and make decisions on the risks and opportunities associated with climate change.

Board directors will have access to workshops, conferences and a curated library, where they can “leverage on the expertise of renowned experts”, Climate Governance Singapore said in a media release.

“The urgent need to address the climate crisis also requires businesses to accelerate the transition to a new economic model that seeks to limit global average temperature increases to 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels, consistent with the 2018 recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.”

Climate Governance Singapore also added that it is “imperative” for board members in Singapore to understand and engage in this challenge and embed a transition strategy into their business’ long-term prospects.

Globally, the Climate Governance Initiative comprises 15 networks, including in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, France, Germany and Malaysia.

These chapters in various countries promote the World Economic Forum’s Climate Governance Principles and support effective climate governance in their jurisdictions, the media release said.

Singapore unveiled its Green Plan 2030 in February this year, a “whole-of-nation movement” to advance the national agenda on sustainable development. The plan charts Singapore’s green targets over the next 10 years as well as strengthens the country’s commitments under the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and Paris Agreement.