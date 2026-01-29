Pen, paper and 30 years of practice: Older GPs worry mandatory digital records may push them to retirement

SINGAPORE: For three decades, Dr Edmond Lie has run his Clementi clinic the same way – pen, paper and a workflow based on shorthand he knows by heart.

But that's about to change, as Singapore will soon require all clinics to contribute patient data to the National Electronic Health Record (NEHR), as part of a broader push to digitise healthcare.

While doctors CNA spoke to said they recognised the benefits of the NEHR, such as improving coordination of care and patient safety, some said the cost of compliance – particularly for smaller clinics – may be difficult to absorb.

Dr Lie recently spent S$10,000 (US$7,900) on a new IT system and now pays about S$2,000 a year in software subscription fees.

Even before joining the NEHR, the 61-year-old already spends up to two extra hours each day after clinic hours entering patient information into his computer.

"There’s a lot of shorthand that I use in my pen and paper, so it’s very quick," he said. "It’s a workflow that I’ve established for decades so it’s really very smooth for me. But now, with digitalising and computerising, it takes time (for me) to write things in a proper format."

He expects the workload to increase once he joins the NEHR.

Dr Lie estimated that if he needs to hire an additional staff member just to manage NEHR submissions, that could cost around S$24,000 annually.

"I suspect that there will be extra man-hours for me, unless I get my staff to bear some of the brunt of it," he said. "The problem is, my staff are also not computer-savvy because they’ve been with me for so many decades and we didn’t really need a (computer) system, so it wouldn’t be fair to them."

If he hires someone, the costs may translate to higher fees for patients, he added.

His clinic currently charges about S$25 per consultation, a rate that has risen only slightly over three decades. Many of his patients are elderly residents from nearby public housing estates.