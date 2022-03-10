Polyclinics, PHPCs revert to regular operating hours as Omicron wave shows signs of subsiding

SINGAPORE: Polyclinics and Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) will revert to their regular operating hours from Friday (Mar 11) as the Omicron transmission wave is showing signs of subsiding, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release on Thursday.

MOH had previously extended opening hours of selected PHPCs and polyclinics from Feb 25 to Mar 10 to help spread out peak patient load at clinics and polyclinics.

The return to regular hours will give healthcare workers a much-needed respite from the long operating hours, said MOH.

"We thank our primary care providers for stepping up to support the national effort to cope with the clinical demand from the Omicron surge," said the ministry.

More than 655 PHPCs, of which 15 are 24-hour clinics, will still be open at various times on weekday nights and over the weekends.

MOH also advised members of the public to "call the clinics to confirm the availability and timing of services, particularly for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, and make appointments as needed before heading to the clinics".