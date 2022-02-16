Close contacts of COVID-19 cases to self-monitor for 5 days instead of 7 under revised 'health risk notice'

SINGAPORE: People who have been identified as close contacts of COVID-19 cases will soon have their self-monitoring period reduced from seven days to five.

This comes under a revised measure called health risk notice (HRN) which will be introduced on Feb 18.

The health risk notice will replace the current health risk warning (HRW) that's issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) for close contacts of COVID-19 cases.

Announcing this on Wednesday (Feb 16), the Health Ministry said the decision to reduce the self-monitoring period comes as individuals infected with the Omicron variant have shown to have a shorter incubation period.

"Persons issued with HRN can continue to obtain their ART test kits through designated vending machines, to facilitate their self-testing during the monitoring period," said MOH in a media release.

"Those who have already received HRWs should still complete their existing monitoring periods."

People who are aware of their recent exposure to a COVID-19 case should follow Protocol 3 - even if they did not receive a health risk notice from MOH, said the ministry.

“They should moderate their social activities, monitor their health and self-test with ART before leaving home for that day, especially if they are going to crowded places or are coming into contact with vulnerable individuals,” it added.

Under Protocol 3, an ART needs to be done and its results uploaded on day 1. Those under Protocol 3 may go out if they test negative. If they test positive, they should follow Protocol 2 for cases with mild or no symptoms.