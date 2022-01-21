Do cloth masks protect against the Omicron variant?

SINGAPORE: Cloth masks remain effective in protecting people from COVID-19, including the Omicron variant, as long as they are the right fit and material, said experts.

The type of cloth used in reusable masks makes a difference, said Associate Professor Natasha Howard from the National University of Singapore (NUS) Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

The masks should also have at least two layers, a nose wire or grip and be well-fitted, she added.

CNA spoke to experts about the level of protection provided by cloth masks, after the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week updated its mask guidelines.

N95 masks offer the best protection while “loosely woven cloth coverings” offer the least protection, the updated guidance said, while stressing the importance of a good fit.

N95 masks, typically worn by medical professionals, filter out respiratory droplets and smaller aerosol particles when worn properly. KN95 masks, the Chinese version of the N95 masks, do the same.

“While N95/KN95 disposable masks are more effective than cloth, given the current situation in Singapore with high vaccination and strong health system, the added cost may not provide much value for most Singaporeans,” said Prof Howard.

Good cloth masks remain “very effective” as long as they are worn properly and associated with safe distancing and hand hygiene, said Professor Dale Fisher, senior consultant at the National University Hospital Division of Infectious Diseases.

“Most important is that they are triple-layered with an inner layer of absorbent material, such as cotton, a middle layer of non-woven filter such as polypropylene an outer non-absorbent material such as polyester,” said Prof Fisher, who is also Professor of Medicine at NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

He added that they should be comfortable and fit well over the mouth and nose. While the mode of transmission of the virus has not changed, the more transmissible Omicron variant is “less forgiving” of any breaches in infection control, he said.