'Normalise re-wearing clothes': Experts urge consumers to reduce impact of fashion on environment

SINGAPORE: Ms Tahira Mohamed Ayoob stopped buying fast fashion in an attempt to stand out from the crowd.

She still wanted a variety of clothes to wear, so she turned to clothes swapping. But it has now become a way of life for her, fuelled by a desire to be more environmentally conscious.

A marketing and branding officer in the travel industry, the 29-year-old said she came to realise she doesn't need as many clothes as she had. And that she doesn't need something different to wear on each occasion.

“When the pandemic hit, I realised how little clothes I needed to survive,” Ms Tahira said.

When she needs to freshen up her look, she adds an accessory or something to jazz up her outfit.

“It’s possible to add on elements – a scarf, a jacket. I borrow from a friend, then return it. I accepted that I don’t have to own something new to wear it.”

She said that while it is normal to feel self-conscious about being seen in the same clothes repeatedly, being okay with doing so comes from a place of confidence.

“Actually, nobody cares (whether you’re wearing the same outfit). It’s our perception of what people think of us,” Ms Tahira said.