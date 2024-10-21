Cloud kitchens closing across Singapore as demand drops among consumers, merchants

SINGAPORE: When self-taught pitmaster Jayce Ho decided to turn her passion for barbecue into a business, she opted to set up shop in a cloud kitchen.

These facilities – meant only for deliveries – were not only well-stocked with equipment, but also allowed her to test the market without putting much startup capital into the business.

But the cons soon outweighed the pros.

Strangers began trespassing Ms Ho’s kitchen and rummaging through her things. Once, a man even walked in and used her foldable bed while she was working in her office.

“I also had some experience where competitors were looking at my storage rack to see what I'm using,” said the founder of SGBrisketKitchen.

Ms Ho and her fellow tenants also faced fluctuating utility bills. She said the cloud kitchen operator refused to be transparent about this and complicated her budgeting matters.

After one-and-a-half years, she decided to leave the cloud kitchen space.

These kitchens, once popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, are now falling out of favour with food and beverage operators due to high operating costs and shifting consumption patterns.

Also known as ghost or virtual kitchens, they are shared between business owners who use online food delivery platforms to get their food to consumers.