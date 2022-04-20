Loud music, muted crowds: Quiet start to nightlife businesses’ reopening

SINGAPORE: Despite marking the end of more than two years of closures, the reopening of nightlife businesses on Tuesday (Apr 19) got off to a muted start.

Across nightlife hotspots, many establishments – such as bars and discotheques – remained closed. The few that were open, which CNA visited, mostly saw thin crowds.

On Circular Road alone, at least three clubs were closed. And though music was thumping at Club Colaba along this stretch, business was quiet.

When CNA visited at around 9.30pm, there were only three customers in the Indian fusion dance club. They were the only patrons of the night so far.

Club employee David Chand said he had expected this, as they were still in the process of bringing back dancers from India. These performers are typically the main draw, he said.

“We expect business to pick up in two weeks or so (once we get the approvals) … We are looking forward to getting back to normal.”

In the meantime, they’re welcoming back regulars with drinks on the house, after two years of being shut.

Mr Chand joked wryly: “We’re losing (money) anyway, it doesn’t make a difference.”