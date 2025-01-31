CNA among top 10 brands in Singapore: YouGov report

SINGAPORE: CNA ranked eighth among Singapore's top 10 brands in YouGov's Best Global Brands 2025 report, climbing one spot from last year.

Singapore Airlines topped the ranking for Singapore in the report, which was released on Jan 23, with Changi Airport and Shopee placing second and third respectively.

They were followed by WhatsApp, Uniqlo, FairPrice and Google, with CNA ranked ahead of Gardens by the Bay and YouTube.

According to YouGov, brands were ranked in the report based on index scores. A brand's index score represents its "overall brand health".

Index scores were calculated by averaging six metrics: Impression, quality, value, satisfaction, recommend – whether people would recommend the brand to others – and reputation.

Singapore Airlines attained a score of 56, while Changi Airport and Shopee were awarded scores of 49.8 and 49.5 respectively. CNA's score was 43.1.

Samsung was the top brand globally, finishing ahead of YouTube, WhatsApp, Google, Adidas and Nike. Colgate, Netflix, Toyota and Ikea rounded out the report's ranking of the top brands worldwide.

The report was based on more than a million customer surveys conducted in 28 markets between Jan 1 and Dec 31 last year.