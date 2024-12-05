CNA's Walk The Line wins Best Documentary Series at Asian Academy Creative Awards

SINGAPORE: CNA took home three awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024 on Tuesday (Dec 3), including Best Documentary Series.

Walk The Line, a three-part series, won Best Documentary Series. It follows Chinese migrants for seven weeks on their perilous journey, trying to enter United States illegally from South America.

CNA correspondent Wei Du won Best Factual Presenter for her work on Walk The Line.

In September, the documentary series bagged a silver award in the Investigative Documentaries and Reports category at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards.

Watch the full series on YouTube.