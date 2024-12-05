CNA's Walk The Line wins Best Documentary Series at Asian Academy Creative Awards
Correspondent Wei Du also won the Best Factual Presenter award, while Resilience Quest came out tops in the Best Game Show or Quiz Programme category.
SINGAPORE: CNA took home three awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024 on Tuesday (Dec 3), including Best Documentary Series.
Walk The Line, a three-part series, won Best Documentary Series. It follows Chinese migrants for seven weeks on their perilous journey, trying to enter United States illegally from South America.
CNA correspondent Wei Du won Best Factual Presenter for her work on Walk The Line.
In September, the documentary series bagged a silver award in the Investigative Documentaries and Reports category at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards.
"Walk the Line is one of the most ambitious and challenging documentaries that CNA has ever produced. This nine-month project from concept to telecast is testament to the creativity, adaptability and professionalism of the CNA team which had to operate under uncertain and often risky conditions," said Walter Fernandez, Editor-in-Chief of Mediacorp.
"Not only did they have to adapt to constantly changing ground situations but they also had to build trust and rapport with the profiles who were risking their lives to make this journey. This award is fitting recognition."
CNA's third award came from Resilience Quest, which took home Best Game Show or Quiz Programme. In the four-part time-travel game show, teams of young people explore dystopian futures facing Singapore - war, terrorism, shortages, cyberattacks, inequality - and return to the present to propose strategies for resilience and preparedness.
The awards were held on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Capitol Theatre. The event celebrates works from India, Japan, Australia, China, Taiwan, New Zealand, Singapore and Thailand.