Singapore

CNA wins prize for outstanding reporting on climate change at Asiavision Awards
CNA's Steven Chia receiving the award for Outstanding Reporting in the Climate Change category at the Asiavision Awards in New Delhi, India on Oct 4, 2022. (Screengrab: YouTube/DD INDIA)

05 Oct 2022 06:23PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 06:23PM)
SINGAPORE: CNA clinched an award for outstanding reporting on climate change at the Asiavision Awards on Tuesday (Oct 4).

This is the second consecutive year it won in the category.

This year's winning entry spotlights how technology is helping Singapore's fashion industry, with CNA reporter Lisha Rodney looking at how the industry is going beyond swap meets and up-cycling in its pursuit of sustainability. 

The Singapore-headquartered media company shared the top honours with KBS South Korea in the category.

The six nominees in the category were assessed based on the newsworthiness of the issue. They were also judged based on the quality of analysis and completeness of the information, along with the impact and awareness created.

Last year, CNA won for its coverage on declining biodiversity in Singapore.

The awards, organised by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, were presented at the Global News Forum in New Delhi, India. 

Source: CNA/rj

