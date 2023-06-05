CNA cameraman killed in motorcycle crash on Malaysian highway

SINGAPORE: Mr Khairul Zainuddin, a CNA cameraman, was killed in a road accident on a highway in Malaysia on Sunday (Jun 4).

Mr Khairul was 45 and leaves a wife. He also has two younger brothers.

Mr Khairul was returning to Kuala Lumpur to pick up his wife from the airport. He had just visited his parents in Kuantan for the weekend.

The accident took place on the Karak-Kuala Lumpur highway around noon, according to the New Straits Times.

Initial investigations found that Mr Khairul had lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a road divider, said a district police chief.

The impact flung him into the opposite lane, and an oncoming motorcycle ridden by a 46-year-old man crashed into him.

Medical personnel confirmed that he died at the scene from severe head injuries.