CNA clinches 4 gold, 4 silver at 2026 w3 Awards
The accolades were for CNA's podcasts on a range of topics, and an interactive and video on its visual journalist's journey to track down his father's killer.
SINGAPORE: CNA has claimed a total of eight awards - four gold and four silver - for its interactives, videos and podcasts at the 2026 w3 Awards.
The w3 Awards celebrate excellence in websites, online marketing, web videos, mobile sites and apps, social media, podcasts, and emerging technologies created by digital content producers around the world. Winning entries are selected by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts in the United States, an invitation-only body of leading professionals in digital marketing and the creative industries.
Finding My Father’s Killer by CNA Digital’s visual journalist Ridhwan Siregar brought home a gold and silver for his interactive article and documentary video respectively. The interactive article and video tell the story of Ridhwan Siregar trying to uncover why and how Indonesian journalist Ersa Siregar - his father - was killed during the Aceh conflict in December 2003.
The project required more than half a year of groundwork to track down former rebels, military officials, and a fellow captive, blending their contemporary testimonies with archival footage and Siregar family artifacts. The path to the truth was rarely linear; when a key lead went off the grid, the team of Ridhwan Siregar and Kiki Siregar (no relation) persisted with months of cold calls and dogged pursuit before finally securing a breakthrough.
Finding My Father’s Killer also provides a new understanding of the human toll of the Aceh conflict and the specific risks faced by frontline journalists through a deeply personal lens.
SIX WINS BY PODCASTS
CNA’s slate of podcasts also won a total of six awards, including three gold and three silver.
Behind the Glass: Bangkok’s Loneliest Gorilla, a three-part podcast by CNA Digital correspondent Jack Board, won gold for Individual Episodes & Specials-Public Service & Activism, and a silver for Podcast Features-Best Use of Writing.
Age of Anxiety, a two-part podcast looking at the youth mental health crisis, also clinched gold for Individual Episodes & Specials-Health & Wellness. CNA’s Work It podcast also took home gold for Individual Episodes & Specials-Listener-Driven or Q&A Episode.
The Deep Dive podcast won a silver for General Series-News & Politics, while Money Talks podcast host Andrea Heng also won a silver for Podcast Features-Best Host.
"Congratulations to the winners from CNA this year, who not only exemplify our teams' dedication and commitment to excellence but the tenacity, professionalism and deftness to tackle difficult and sensitive topics such as the mental health struggles of young people in Singapore, the plight of a gorilla caged up in a Bangkok mall and tracking down the killer of the father of our own journalist in Indonesia," said CNA Digital chief editor Loh Chee Kong.
"At CNA, serving our audience will always be our utmost priority. International awards like these are a recognition of the tireless and relentless efforts of our journalists across CNA, across Asia - to bring our best work onto the global stage."
For the 2025 edition of the awards, CNA brought home five gold and four silver awards, including for its app and website revamp.
LIST OF AWARD WINNERS
GOLD
Finding My Father’s Killer: Interactive
General Websites - News
Ridhwan Siregar
Kiki Siregar
Kevin Kwang
Long Hui Lee
Ling Li Lim
Jason Tan
Kor Kian Beng
Alvin Chong
Age of Anxiety
Individual Episodes & Specials-Health & Wellness
Crispina Robert
Tiffany Ang
Sai Ye Wint
Kenn Delbridge
Joanne Chan
Behind the Glass
Individual Episodes & Specials-Public Service & Activism
Jack Board
Tiffany Ang
Kenn Delbridge
Joanne Chan
Work It
Individual Episodes & Specials-Listener-Driven or Q&A Episode
Nat Fetalvero
Gerald Tan
Tiffany Ang
Pei Ning Ho
Odell Jeremiah
Joanne Chan
SILVER
Behind the Glass
Podcast Features-Best Use of Writing
Jack Board
Tiffany Ang
Kenn Delbridge
Joanne Chan
Deep Dive
General Series-News & Politics
Steven Chia
Tiffany Ang
Junaini Johari
Nat Fetalvero
Pei Ning Ho
Charlene Tan
David Bottomley
Hanidah Amin
Zikri Aiman
Arjun Bala
Joseph Jeremiah Jacop
Justin Garnell
Nurfaiz Samhari
See Tong Wai
Joanne Chan
Finding My Father’s Killer: The documentary
General Video-Documentary
Ridhwan Siregar
Kiki Siregar
Dawn Teo
Lyn-Yi Chung
Marcus Ramos
Rafa Estrada
Jason Tan
Kor Kian Beng
Money Talks
Podcast Features-Best Host
Andrea Heng
Nat Fetalvero
Tiffany Ang
Zikri ZarudIbrahim
Nurfaiz Samhari
Shah Rian
Joanne Chan