CNA clinches 4 gold, 4 silver at 2026 w3 Awards

SIX WINS BY PODCASTS

CNA’s slate of podcasts also won a total of six awards, including three gold and three silver.

Behind the Glass: Bangkok’s Loneliest Gorilla, a three-part podcast by CNA Digital correspondent Jack Board, won gold for Individual Episodes & Specials-Public Service & Activism, and a silver for Podcast Features-Best Use of Writing.

Age of Anxiety, a two-part podcast looking at the youth mental health crisis, also clinched gold for Individual Episodes & Specials-Health & Wellness. CNA’s Work It podcast also took home gold for Individual Episodes & Specials-Listener-Driven or Q&A Episode.

The Deep Dive podcast won a silver for General Series-News & Politics, while Money Talks podcast host Andrea Heng also won a silver for Podcast Features-Best Host.

"Congratulations to the winners from CNA this year, who not only exemplify our teams' dedication and commitment to excellence but the tenacity, professionalism and deftness to tackle difficult and sensitive topics such as the mental health struggles of young people in Singapore, the plight of a gorilla caged up in a Bangkok mall and tracking down the killer of the father of our own journalist in Indonesia," said CNA Digital chief editor Loh Chee Kong.

"At CNA, serving our audience will always be our utmost priority. International awards like these are a recognition of the tireless and relentless efforts of our journalists across CNA, across Asia - to bring our best work onto the global stage."

For the 2025 edition of the awards, CNA brought home five gold and four silver awards, including for its app and website revamp.