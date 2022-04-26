CNA documentary Inside Maximum Security to air on Netflix and Discovery Asia

SINGAPORE: The groundbreaking CNA documentary, Inside Maximum Security, will be available to more viewers across the region, with the four-part series debuting on Netflix on Apr 28 and on Discovery Asia in June.

Produced by the CNA Current Affairs team, Inside Maximum Security follows the lives of five inmates in Singapore's Changi Prison, who have been incarcerated at least once at maximum security with no beds, pillows or chairs in their cells.

"Viewers will get an insightful look into the inmates’ lives behind bars, and the prison services’ efforts to reform the hearts and minds of these repeat offenders," said Mediacorp, the media network that established CNA, in a news release on Tuesday (Apr 26).

The series will be available on Netflix across 11 territories in Southeast Asia. On the Discovery Asia channel, it will be available across 19 territories in Asia.

Inside Maximum Security premiered on CNA, meWATCH and the CNA Insider YouTube channel in January this year. The series follows the observational documentary style of the other series produced by the same team, including Inside the Children's ICU and Inside the Child Protective Service.

"Upon (the series') release on YouTube, all four episodes were among the top five trending videos in Singapore, with the entire series garnering over 8 million views to date," said Mediacorp.