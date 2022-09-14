CNA Explains: What is a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, and how will it protect me?

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) announced on Wednesday (Sep 14) that it has granted interim authorisation to Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, under the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR).

Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron COVID-19 vaccine is the first bivalent vaccine against the coronavirus to be authorised as a booster here. HSA said it consulted experts from its Medicines Advisory Committee and Panel of Infectious Diseases Experts in making the regulatory decision.

The authority added that its clinical review was based on an ongoing Phase 2/3 trial conducted by Moderna in individuals aged 18 years and above.

Here's what you need to know before scheduling your next booster shot:

WHAT IS A BIVALENT VACCINE?

Bivalent vaccines are so-called because they work by simulating an immune response against two different antigens, such as viruses.

Multivalent vaccines - which protect against more than one type of antigen - have been around for a long time.

In fact, if you’re a woman, you may have taken one of them already – Gardasil-9 is currently used in Singapore as a vaccine against diseases caused by several types of the Human Papillomavirus, or HPV, including cervical cancer.

Your annual influenza jab is also an example. It's quadrivalent, which means it protects you from four virus types: two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.

HOW IS THIS VACCINE DIFFERENT FROM OTHER COVID-19 VACCINES?

The COVID-19 vaccines used in Singapore until now have been monovalent, which means they only contain or encode the spike protein of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In comparison, Moderna’s bivalent vaccine has been updated to protect against the Omicron BA.1 variant in addition to the original strain. It contains 25 micrograms each of the components targeting the two viruses.