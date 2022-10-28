CNA Explains: How dangerous are the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 COVID-19 variants?

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Sunday (Oct 23) confirmed four cases of the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 Omicron subvariants, all of which were imported infections.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it will closely monitor information about new strains, the prevalence of circulating variants in the local community and provide updates should there be significant developments.

Just how infectious are the new subvariants and should people be concerned? Here's what we know so far.

WHAT ARE THE BQ.1/BQ.1.1 VARIANTS?

First detected in Nigeria in July, the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants are sub-lineages of the Omicron variant BA.5. The strains have since been detected in more than 50 countries.

The number of BQ.1/BQ.1.1 cases has recently been rising in parts of Europe and North America, with Singapore's Health Ministry suggesting that the subvariants are possibly "more transmissible" than previous BA.5 sub-lineages. However, MOH added that there is currently no evidence that they cause more severe illness.

BQ.1.1 has just one mutation more than BQ.1, which itself is only a few mutations away from BA.5.2, said Dr Sebastian Maurer-Stroh in response to queries from CNA.

The executive director at A*STAR’s Bioinformatics Institute said that BA.5.2 still dominates globally, but noted that BQ.1.1 now comprises 10 per cent of all sequenced samples in recent weeks and "has been rising accordingly".

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also weighed in on the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants, telling CBS News that the two strains have dangerous "qualities or characteristics" that could evade some of the current interventions.

HOW TRANSMISSIBLE ARE BQ.1 AND BQ.1.1?

BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 have spread quickly in the United States in the last few weeks, particularly in New York.

Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that both variants made up more than 16 per cent of the total circulating coronavirus variants in the United States.

The BQ.1 variant had previously made up only 5.8 per cent of circulating variants, while BQ.1.1 had made up 3.6 per cent of all variants, said the CDC.

Dr Fauci said that BQ.1.1 variant is particularly adept at dodging the protective antibodies from prior infection or vaccination.

"These variants (BQ.1 and BQ.1.1) can quite possibly lead to a very bad surge of illness this winter in the US as it's already starting to happen in Europe and the UK," said Gregory Poland, a virologist and vaccine researcher at Mayo Clinic.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control warned that the two variants are likely to drive up cases in the coming weeks to months in Europe. It also said that it expected the two variants to account for more than half the infections in Europe between mid-November and early December.