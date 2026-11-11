CNA Explains: Why Singapore is a prime target for disinformation campaigns

Who’s behind these posts?

In the Indonesian case, experts said “buzzers” may have been involved.

These are people paid to go on social media to push messages, drown out other views, and repost and comment en masse to make a narrative look more popular than it is. The practice dates back to at least 2012.

The name “comes out of the idea that … they’re making noise online”, Indonesia researcher Ross Tapsell from the Australian National University told The Guardian in August. “In the way that lots of small insects put together make a really big ambient noise.”

Observers have warned that these tightly organised, mostly anonymous and mostly freelancing buzzers have the effect of stoking anger and deepening divisions in society.

They go by other names elsewhere – “trolls” in the Philippines , “cybertroopers” in Malaysia – but the job is the same: Push a political agenda and sway public opinion.

Malaysian journalists have linked cybertroopers to a surge in disinformation and hate speech against non-Malay groups like the Rohingya in the middle of this year.

A report in May also described a well-organised industry where cybertroopers earn up to RM10,000 (US$2,470) a month.

In September last year, news website Malaysiakini found more than 260 cybertroopers artificially inflating support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on his Facebook page. One account was identified by Malaysiakini as belonging to an official from Mr Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

Not all of this online noise is generated by people. Some of it comes from bots – accounts run by computer programmes, and which behave in ways not humanly possible.

Experts said bots could also explain the millions of views racked up by videos in CNA Verify’s investigations.

Who is ultimately behind the campaigns is another matter: In some cases, the evidence suggested that the accounts shared an operator or group of operators. But their identity could not be established, along with whether they were working for a business or a government.