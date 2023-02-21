CNA Explains: What a higher CPF monthly salary ceiling means for your retirement nest egg

SINGAPORE: You may have heard by now that the Central Provident Fund (CPF) monthly salary ceiling will be going up, as part of announcements in Budget 2023 to address the retirement adequacy of Singaporeans.

Currently at S$6,000, the ceiling – which sets out the maximum amount of “ordinary wages” on which employee and employer CPF contributions are calculated – will be raised to S$8,000 in stages by 2026.

An example of an ordinary wage would be a person’s monthly salary.

The first increase to S$6,300 will kick in on Sep 1 this year, before the next hike to S$6,800 in 2024. It will be raised again to S$7,400 in 2025 before reaching S$8,000 in 2026.

This means that those earning above the ceiling will be getting a smaller take-home pay, as they set aside more for their CPF.

But such workers will also be getting more money in CPF contributions from their employers, which translates into a bump-up in their overall remuneration package.

All these extra CPF savings will help with the servicing of mortgages and add to a bigger retirement nest egg, experts told CNA.

But how big of an increase will this be, and will it be enough? CNA finds out.

WHAT IS CPF AND HOW DOES IT HELP WITH RETIREMENT?

Currently, employees up to 55 years old contribute 20 per cent of their monthly wages – or up to the monthly ceiling – to their CPF, while employers contribute 17 per cent.

These contribution rates drop progressively beyond 55 years old, although the Government has been gradually raising them over the past two years to help senior workers save more for retirement.

The next increase will take place in January 2024, as announced last Tuesday (Feb 14) in the latest Budget.

With each month’s CPF contributions, individuals accumulate savings in three accounts – the Ordinary Account, Special Account and MediSave Account.

The allocation rates differ as one gets older, with more going to the Special and MediSave accounts.