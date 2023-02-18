CNA Explains: When can HDB compulsorily acquire flats and what does it mean for owners?

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has compulsorily acquired 21 flats in about five years as a result of owners flouting minimum occupancy period (MOP) rules.

At the end of last year, the Housing Board said it was aware of property listings of “vacant” Build-to-Order (BTO) flats being sold on the open market.

During the MOP, flat owners are required to occupy their unit for five years before they are allowed to sell their flat on the open market or rent out the whole unit. They also cannot invest in private residential property during that period.

This rule applies to flats bought directly from HDB or on the resale market.

But what happens if someone flouts those rules? And when can HDB make a compulsory acquisition order?

CNA looks at what such an order means and if owners can appeal the decision.

How many flats have been taken back by HDB?

In December last year, several media outlets reported vacant BTO flats being sold on the open market. One of these was a BTO flat in Yishun that was put up for sale after being left vacant for eight years.

HDB said it is aware of such listings, and that it was investigating.

Between January 2017 and November 2022, HDB took enforcement in 53 cases where flat owners did not occupy their flats during the MOP.

Of these 53 cases, 21 flats were compulsorily acquired by HDB – 15 had bought their units on the open market while the remaining six had bought them directly from HDB.

When can HDB make a compulsory acquisition order?

According to Section 63 of the Housing and Development Act, HDB may compulsorily acquire a flat if the owner or their spouse is no longer living in the flat.

A flat may also be taken back if the unit is used for purposes other than what is allowed by the lease, without the Housing Board’s written approval.

It may also be taken back if the owner permits someone else other than the authorised occupier to say in the flat.

Owners who provide false or misleading information in their applications or related to the purchase of the flat may also have the unit compulsorily acquired by the authority.

Those who rent out their units or a part of it without obtaining prior permission from HDB may also face enforcement action, and HDB may also take back flats that are left empty by its owners.

HDB may also take back a flat if the owner ceases to be a Singapore citizen or permanent resident.

The law also states that if a flat’s rent or any payment remains unpaid for three calendar months after it is due, and a written notice was sent to the owner, HDB may compulsorily acquire the unit.

“All buyers of HDB flats are required to acknowledge HDB’s rules and regulations, including those relating to the MOP, at various points of their flat purchase process,” the Housing Board said.

Owners who face genuine circumstances and are unable to stay in their flat during the MOP – such as due to divorce or separation, medical reasons or being posted overseas for work – should write in to HDB to seek a waiver. They will be accessed on a case-by-case basis.