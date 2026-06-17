CNA Explains: How the costly global business of recycling is hurting Singapore's zero-waste push

SINGAPORE: Singapore's government on Wednesday (Jun 17) announced a review of its 2019 Zero Waste Masterplan in light of sliding recycling rates.

When it was first launched, the master plan set a target to raise the overall recycling rate here to 70 per cent by 2030.

However, since then, the overall recycling rate has slipped from 59 per cent in 2019 to 52 per cent in 2025 – and much of the discussion has been about how domestic recycling rates have declined.

Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, pointed to "significant" shifts in the global economics of recycling as a factor for the dip in overall rates.

Speaking at an event, he said that recycling has become harder to sustain commercially due to disruptions in logistics, volatile commodity prices and tighter import restrictions.

Why are recycling efforts in Singapore dependent on global freight and market conditions? CNA spoke to experts to find out.

WHAT IS CAUSING A SHIFT IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMICS OF RECYCLING?

Professor Lawrence Loh, director of the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School, said that the recycling industry is facing a "double whammy".

Demand for recycled materials has weakened due to the costs involved.

Recyclables must be collected, transported, sorted and processed before they can be reused.

Rising logistics, freight and energy costs have increased the cost of these activities.

The increase in energy costs comes on the back of geopolitical conflicts, such as tensions in the Middle East.