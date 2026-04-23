CNA Explains: How an offender can be found guilty of an 'impossible' crime

Why is this called an “impossible attempt” at a crime?

The man, Deepak Singh, bought a rare Rolex GMT Saru with the intention of selling it for profit.

After getting the watch, he thought he may have been cheated with a fake and wanted to palm it off on an unsuspecting buyer.

While under the impression the Rolex was fake, he sold it to a watch retailer and attempted to flee the country.

The watch was eventually certified as authentic and original by the Rolex Service Centre after the crime was reported to the police.

Since the watch was genuine, Singh could not have cheated anyone about its authenticity – making it an “impossible attempt” at cheating that could not be completed.

The prosecutor referred to a past judgment by the Court of Appeal, noting that there are two situations where an offence of attempting to commit a crime may typically arise.

The first is where the accused has not completed what they intended to do – for example, because they were inept or someone intervened.

The second is where the accused has done all they intended to do, but the offence was not completed for some reason.

In the second situation, this may be because the accused was operating under a mistaken belief about something.

“This mistaken belief lies at the heart of the problem of impossible attempts because it leads to dissonance” between the act the offender intended to carry out, and the act they in fact carried out, said the court in the previous judgment.

Why was the man convicted even though he did not cheat anyone?

Singh’s conviction is under Section 511 of the Penal Code for an attempt to commit an offence. He was not convicted of cheating per se.

The legal test for conviction is whether he intended to commit the offence, and then whether he took a substantial step towards committing it, said Mr Mervyn Cheong of Advocatus Law LLP.

“In other words, once the accused intended to cheat and took concrete action towards doing so, the offence is established, even if no victim was ultimately cheated,” said Mr Cheong.

Apart from selling the watch, Singh took other steps in his attempt to cheat.

He showed a forged copy of his passport details to the buyer in order to escape criminal liability.

He also ignored calls from the buyer, who had grown suspicious, and booked a flight to leave Singapore that night. He was caught at the airport.

In offences of attempted crime, it is wrong to take reference from what an accused actually did, rather than what they intended to do, the Court of Appeal said in a previous case about impossible attempts.

“Cases involving impossible attempts must be resolved by focusing on the criminality of the intended act,” said the judges.

“If that is sufficiently established, it will not generally matter even if what the accused person in fact did would not objectively amount to an offence, such as if a would-be murderer stabbed a bolster mistakenly thinking it was his intended victim.”

Does this mean all that is needed to commit a crime is the intention to do it?

“Thinking about doing something wrong is not enough on its own,” said Ms Noelle Teoh, an associate lawyer at Gloria James-Civetta & Co.

“There must also be some real steps taken to put that intention into action.”

You might hear the words “mens rea” and “actus reus” in discussions about this.

“Mens rea” is a Latin phrase meaning the “guilty mind” that refers to what the accused was thinking or planning at the time.

“Actus reus”, meaning the “guilty act”, is what the accused actually did, added Ms Teoh.

Mr Cheong said both elements – intention and action – must be present for an offence to be made out of an attempted crime.

“In the case of attempt offences, the act is a substantial step towards committing the intended crime,” he said.

The Court of Appeal has said that the offender is required to have taken sufficient steps in attempting to commit the crime, which acts as a safeguard to ensure they are not punished purely for guilty intent.

Section 511 of the Penal Code describes examples of attempt offences, such as trying to pick a pocket that is empty.

“Another classic example that has been cited in case law is the example of a man who takes his own umbrella, believing it to be someone else’s, with intent to steal it,” said Ms Tan Jun Yin, partner at Trident Law Corporation.