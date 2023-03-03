CNA Explains: What is the difference between murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder?

SINGAPORE: In the past week, two people accused of murder had their charges reduced to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

They are a teenager who allegedly slashed a fellow student to death at River Valley High School, and a father who is accused of strangling his 11-year-old twins to death at a covered canal in Greenridge Crescent.

What is the difference between the two types of offences, and what might lead to a reduction of a murder charge to culpable homicide not amounting to murder?

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO CHARGES?

"Essentially, all intentional killing is culpable homicide," said managing partner at Lighthouse Law Adrian Wee. "Murder is a subset or species of culpable homicide."

Mr Wee said there is a spectrum of offences dealing with unlawful killing.

"At one end of the spectrum is death that is caused by a rash or negligent act. At the other end is premeditated, intentional killing," he said.

Every offence of murder is an offence of culpable homicide, but not every offence of culpable homicide is an offence of murder, explained lawyer Chooi Jing Yen, partner at Eugene Thuraisingam's law firm.

"This is why the punishment under Section 304 (of the Penal Code) refers to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, that is, it is exclusionary," said Mr Chooi.

He explained that the offence of culpable homicide under Section 299 refers to three different states of mind: Intention to cause death, intention to cause such bodily injury as is likely to cause death, and knowledge that the act done is likely to cause death.

"All three states of mind can, if certain conditions are fulfilled, amount to murder under Section 300," he said.

Partner at Dentons Rodyk and former deputy public prosecutor Navin Naidu said that a set of facts can fall within the definitions of both murder and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

However, the culpable homicide will not amount to murder if one of several "partial defences" to murder are present.

"The most common ones that we see in Singapore cases are diminished responsibility, and grave and sudden provocation," he said.

These are commonly known as "partial defences" because they do not completely exonerate the charged person, unlike general defences such as private defence – commonly referred to as “self-defence” – and unsoundness of mind.

There is a common misconception that an offence is a murder only if it was done with the intention to kill.

However, the offence of culpable homicide also requires intention or knowledge on the part of the accused, said lawyer Mark Yeo, associate director at Kalco Law and former deputy public prosecutor.

According to Mr Wee, in certain circumstances, where the injury is severe enough to cause death, a murder charge can be made out notwithstanding the lack of a specific intent to kill.