CNA Explains: With rising energy costs, how much can an energy-efficient home appliance save you?

SINGAPORE: A surge in global energy prices triggered by the Middle East conflict could translate into higher electricity bills in the months ahead.

With the government urging households and businesses to curb energy use, is it time to think about using the S$400 (US$313) climate vouchers as a way to save on utility expenses?

Under the enhanced Climate Friendly Households Programme (CFHP), the vouchers allow eligible households to purchase energy-efficient appliances - lowering overall power consumption.

Although the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday (Apr 7), damage to oil infrastructure is expected to constrain supply and keep energy prices elevated for months.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said the regulated electricity tariff, which most Singapore households pay, increased by 2.1 per cent to 27.27 cents/kWh for the second quarter of 2026, adding that this is “modest” relative to the spike in fuel prices.

However, he warned that households should expect a much sharper increase in the next tariff adjustment, which will fully reflect the higher fuel costs.