CNA Explains: Is secretly recording a workplace meeting allowed, and when can it get you into trouble?

SINGAPORE: A managing director of a public relations firm who was sacked for secretly recording a meeting had her wrongful dismissal claim thrown out by the Employment Claims Tribunal (ECT).

The claimant - identified only as JJT in court documents - was meeting with the company’s president and chief human resources officer when the president noticed that JJT was recording the meeting on her phone without consent.

In a written judgment on Oct 23, the tribunal found that, in the circumstances of the case, JJT’s covert recording was “sufficient to destroy the trust and confidence” in the employment relationship.

But is it illegal to secretly record a conversation in Singapore? And even if it is not, could doing so get you fired or land you in other legal trouble?

CNA asked lawyers and an employment expert about the rules and risks surrounding covert recordings.

Is it legal to secretly record a conversation in Singapore?

Recording someone without consent is not illegal in Singapore, said lawyer Chooi Jing Yen.

“We don’t have data privacy legislation which says that you can’t record things without people’s knowledge,” said the director of Chooi Jing Yen LLC.

"What we do have are common law protections, so your usual tortious acts or harassment. We have a harassment act, but I mean, nothing that directly says you cannot record a conversation."

But the absence of a general prohibition does not give people an unrestricted right to record conversations.

Ms Amarjit Kaur, who heads Withers KhattarWong's Singapore employment team, said that while making a recording may not in itself constitute a criminal offence, an employee is not necessarily entitled to do so.

“The recording may breach the employment contract, an express workplace policy, duties of confidentiality, data protection requirements and/or the implied obligation of trust and confidence in the employment relationship," Ms Kaur said.

Beyond the legal considerations, a human resources expert said covert recordings should generally be discouraged in the workplace.

Mr Alvin Aloysius Goh, chief executive officer of the Singapore Human Resources Institute (SHRI), said trust and confidence are at the heart of an employment relationship.

"If employees or managers begin to assume that conversations may be secretly recorded, people can become more guarded, which can undermine candid and constructive workplace conversations," he said.