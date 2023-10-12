CNA Explains: Why is Telegram becoming a hotbed for crime?

SINGAPORE: Popular messaging app Telegram has made headlines in recent months for being linked to a spate of crimes that include illegal drug activities.

Most recently, five people, including three teenagers, were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for their suspected involvement in drug transactions through the app.

The use of chat applications that allow for closed communication, such as Telegram, is popular among drug offenders to buy and sell controlled drugs, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in response to CNA’s queries.

CNB also said it observed the phenomenon as early as 2019 and has arrested more than 500 drug offenders who used Telegram for their illegal drug activities.

Sex crimes, scams and money mule activities have also been linked to the chat app.

Last month, a man uploaded photos of a woman he had met once through a dating app, along with a sex video, on a Telegram channel that shared sexual content.

So why is Telegram becoming the go-to app for criminals? And can the company be held accountable? CNA finds out from experts.