CNA Explains: Where does Singapore get its food from?

SINGAPORE: With Malaysia set to impose curbs on chicken exports from Jun 1, Singapore’s food supply has come into sharp focus.

More than 90 per cent of Singapore’s food is imported, and about 10 per cent is locally produced. Authorities work to diversify Singapore import sources to ensure a stable supply of safe food, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

According to the latest Singapore Food Statistics report from the SFA, the number of imported food supply sources by countries and regions has increased from 2019 to 2021.