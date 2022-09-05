CNA Explains: Why cats are not allowed in HDB flats and how that could soon change

SINGAPORE: Cats could be allowed in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats if a proposed framework to manage felines is implemented.

The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) is currently seeking public feedback on its proposed measures to improve the management and welfare of cats, including possibly allowing pet cats in HDB flats.

The public consultation will run for six months, from September 2022 to March 2023.

CNA takes a look at the 30-year-old ban on the keeping of cats in HDB flats and how the latest public consultation on the proposed feline welfare framework comes on the back of growing calls to legalise cat ownership in HDBs.

WHY ARE CATS NOT ALLOWED IN FLATS?

According to HDB, cats are not allowed in flats as "they are generally difficult to contain within the flat".

"When allowed to roam indiscriminately, they tend to shed fur and defecate or urinate in public areas, and also make caterwauling sounds, which can inconvenience your neighbours," said HDB.

A ban on cats as pets in HDB flats has been in place since 1989.

A person may be fined up to S$4,000 if found to have a pet cat in their flat under the Housing and Development (Animals) Rules.

In response to CNA's queries, HDB said that its "principal consideration is to preserve a pleasant and harmonious living environment in HDB estates, as well as maintain good neighbourly relations".

"To this end, we strive to balance the interests of residents who are pet lovers and those who may be affected by disamenities as a result of irresponsible pet ownership."

HDB added that together with NParks and AVS, it is "exploring the possibility of allowing cats to be kept as pets in HDB flats, taking into consideration feedback from the public consultation".

More details will be shared when ready, it said.