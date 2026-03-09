CNA’s global reach doubles to over 180 million homes and connected devices

SINGAPORE: CNA’s global footprint has doubled in two years to reach more than 180 million homes and connected devices worldwide, with the expansion of the CNA Originals channel to Europe.

CNA Originals features premium long-form documentaries and current affairs programmes, as well as two flagship news bulletins – Asia Tonight and East Asia Tonight.

It is now available to viewers across Europe, including Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics and the United Kingdom. It is also in the United States and Canada.

Viewers can access the content on various platforms, such as Airtime, Amasian, Bolt+, Distro TV, Freeview, Rakuten TV, Serially, VIDAA, and Whale TV+.

The channel offers global audiences deeper insights into Asia’s political, economic and social transformations, Mediacorp, CNA's parent company, in a press release on Sunday (Mar 8).

MARKING THE MILESTONE IN BERLIN

The Asian news network marked its latest milestone with a two-day event in Berlin, featuring programmes from CNA Original.

Germany is CNA’s 10th-largest market and the site of CNA Originals’ third launch since its launches in Washington and London over the past two years.

On Mar 6, about 250 members of the diplomatic corps, policymakers, academics and business leaders attended an exclusive, by-invite-only showcase, said Mediacorp.

The session included a panel discussion on CNA Originals’ two news bulletins, screenings of its award-winning current affairs programme Insight and a discussion about one of its latest documentaries - The Nuclear Option.