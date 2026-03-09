CNA’s global reach doubles to over 180 million homes and connected devices
The Asian news network's CNA Originals channel has expanded to viewers across Europe, including Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics and the United Kingdom.
SINGAPORE: CNA’s global footprint has doubled in two years to reach more than 180 million homes and connected devices worldwide, with the expansion of the CNA Originals channel to Europe.
CNA Originals features premium long-form documentaries and current affairs programmes, as well as two flagship news bulletins – Asia Tonight and East Asia Tonight.
It is now available to viewers across Europe, including Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics and the United Kingdom. It is also in the United States and Canada.
Viewers can access the content on various platforms, such as Airtime, Amasian, Bolt+, Distro TV, Freeview, Rakuten TV, Serially, VIDAA, and Whale TV+.
The channel offers global audiences deeper insights into Asia’s political, economic and social transformations, Mediacorp, CNA's parent company, in a press release on Sunday (Mar 8).
MARKING THE MILESTONE IN BERLIN
The Asian news network marked its latest milestone with a two-day event in Berlin, featuring programmes from CNA Original.
Germany is CNA’s 10th-largest market and the site of CNA Originals’ third launch since its launches in Washington and London over the past two years.
On Mar 6, about 250 members of the diplomatic corps, policymakers, academics and business leaders attended an exclusive, by-invite-only showcase, said Mediacorp.
The session included a panel discussion on CNA Originals’ two news bulletins, screenings of its award-winning current affairs programme Insight and a discussion about one of its latest documentaries - The Nuclear Option.
CNA was launched with the mission to help audiences better “Understand Asia”, CNA's editor-in-chief Walter Fernandez said in a speech at the showcase.
“Amid the current geo-political volatility and tensions, the ability to really ‘Understand Asia’ is more important than ever before to decision makers at every level,” he said.
He noted that CNA had invested in having correspondents and bureaus on the ground across Asia, with about 35 correspondents based in 15 key Asian cities.
“Our correspondents can deliver reports and analyses which are not only deeper, but which come with an understanding of events which goes beyond what meets the eye,” said Mr Fernandez.
“To ‘Understand Asia’ requires more than just data points. It requires depth, context, analysis, nuance and cultural fluency. That is the strength of CNA in Asia,” he said.
Singapore Ambassador to Germany Lee Chong Hock noted that there has been growing interest in Europe in recent years to better understand Asia.
“We are very pleased to see CNA Originals expanding further to Europe,” said Mr Lee.
“I think today the world is full of information, but what the audience wants is not just information, but they want information that is up-to-date, reliable, and high-quality, and this is where CNA Originals can fill the gap.”
Mr Stig Orskov, CEO of the World Association of News Publishers, echoed Mr Fernandez’s point about the importance of CNA’s work amid the current geopolitical situation.
“It’s so important what CNA is doing at this moment in time of geopolitical tensions,” he said. “It’s more important than ever to get a diverse perspective on the world,” he said.
Maria Renker, a contractor at the European Space Agency, said it was important that the agency remains relevant, especially in Asia.
"And now that the world, and Europe-wide, they have seen the capacity of what Asians can do in terms of IT, artificial intelligence and robotics, they should be aware of who we are in terms of technology," she said.
THOUSANDS ATTEND PUBLIC EVENT
A day after the exclusive showcase, close to 3,000 people attended CNA’s public event at the Mall of Berlin, where CNA Originals content was screened back-to-back.
Attendees were also able to sample Asian tea and enjoy Asian-themed flash mob dance performances, while children participated in fan-decorating.
“Faced with an increase in divisive disinformation campaigns, it is critical that the public has access to trusted media sources,” said Mr Fernandez.
“We begin this new chapter with the humility that your trust must be earned. Thank you for welcoming CNA to Germany, and to Europe.”
Established in 1999, CNA is a Singapore-based network with around 50 correspondents in major Asian cities and key Western ones, including New York, Washington DC, London and Brussels.
Users can access its content online, on TV and radio and via smart devices. It is now viewed in 29 territories across Asia, with its satellite footprint stretching across the Middle East and Australia.