Watch live: CNA Leadership Summit 2022 on mental health at work

SINGAPORE: The CNA Leadership Summit kicks off at 1.30pm on Monday (Oct 10) at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, and to mark World Mental Health Day, this year's summit throws the spotlight on mental health at work.

In a post-pandemic world, organisations are facing a new set of challenges in managing mental health issues that could impact employee productivity and threaten the future success of businesses.

How are business leaders implementing effective mental well-being practices in their organisations and building a positive workplace culture? What sort of well-being initiatives are being rolled out that cater to a diverse and multigenerational workforce, whilst navigating ongoing uncertainty and economic constraints?

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information as well as Health, Dr Janil Puthucheary, will deliver the keynote address on enhancing mental health and well-being to build an inclusive and caring society.

Expect to hear panel discussions on improving workplace well-being measures and employment support, with guests Ms Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Education and for Manpower, Ms Vaishalli Ahuja, vice president for human resource for Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East region for BMW Group, Mr Benjamin Boh, managing director at McDonald's, as well as Ms Pearlyn Phau, group chief executive officer for Singlife with Aviva.

There will also be a panel discussion on a new era for mental health and the future of work. Guests include Mr Alistair Carmichael, expert associate partner at McKinsey & Company, Ms Peta Latimer, chief executive officer of Mercer Singapore, Ms Lyn Lee, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Shell and Ms Low Peck Kem, chief HR officer and advisor (workforce development) at the Public Service Division in the Prime Minister's Office of Singapore.

Join CNA's Elizabeth Neo as she hosts the summit live at 1.30pm.