Watch live at 1.30pm: CNA Leadership Summit - Trust Matters

As the world emerges from the global pandemic and faces new geo-political challenges, it is increasingly clear that trust is the most important currency for governments, institutions and businesses. The CNA Leadership Summit brings together leaders from the public and private sector, as well as civil society and newsmakers, to discuss the challenges and opportunities of building trust in the 21st century.

SINGAPORE: Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong will deliver the opening keynote address at the CNA Leadership Summit 2023 on Thursday (Jul 27). The event, held at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, will be streamed live on CNA's YouTube channel and LinkedIn page from 1.30pm to 5pm.This year's theme is Trust Matters.The leadership summit will have panel discussions, titled "Doing Right Starts at the Boardroom" and "Building Trust with Your Customers".These are the speakers:Ms Lee Hui Li, managing director, Microsoft SingaporeMr Nicholas Lee, CEO, EZ-LinkMs Pearlyn Phau, Group CEO, SinglifeMr Tony Soh, CEO, National Volunteer & Philanthropy CentreMr Paul Burton, general manager, IBM Asia PacificMr Christopher Ong, managing director, DHL Express SingaporeMs Rhonda Wong, Group CEO and co-founder, Ohmyhome