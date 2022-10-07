CNA bags 3 financial journalism wins for Mediacorp at SIAS Investors’ Choice Awards 2022
CNA's wins at the SIAS Investors’ Choice Awards 2022 came in these categories: Media Excellence in Community Investor Education Award, Financial Journalist of the Year – Special Award, and Financial Story of the Year.
SINGAPORE: CNA’s financial journalism was recognised by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) with three wins at the SIAS Investors' Choice Awards 2022 on Friday (Oct 7).
The Media Excellence in Community Investor Education Award went to CNA, while the Financial Journalist of the Year - Special Award went to CNA Digital correspondent Tang See Kit. CNA938 won the Financial Story of the Year Award for a radio feature on cryptocurrency.
Mediacorp editor-in-chief Walter Fernandez said: “In an uncertain global economic environment, people’s appetite for high-quality financial journalism has grown significantly.
"These awards are testimony to CNA’s continued efforts to deliver insightful coverage which our audience finds accessible, relevant and useful.”
SIAS commended CNA’s coverage of investment topics through a variety of platforms.
It said: “This award recognises CNA’s excellent efforts in increasing its investor education programmes. Using its multiple platforms, including its website, TV, radio and podcasts, CNA has raised the level of understanding of various financial investment instruments and developments among the broader investment community. These are laudable efforts that must be recognised.”
SIAS also praised Ms Tang’s coverage of finance topics, including cryptocurrency, interest rates and property.
“While COVID-19 created huge uncertainties for investors in the past year, Tang See Kit delivered a portfolio of insightful, impactful and relevant articles to help them navigate their way through the turbulent economic and business environment,” said SIAS.
“Whether it was an assessment of how reopening borders would impact investors or what rising interest rates would mean for local property investors, See Kit had her finger on the pulse on what investors needed to know.
"See Kit also took an in-depth look at the cryptocurrency craze and whether enough was being done to shield retail investors from potential risks. Also highlighted was her work on the China Evergrande saga, providing insight for investors and others concerned about a potential collapse of China’s property sector."
CNA938 was lauded for its radio feature Educate or Regulate: The Alarming Rise of Cryptocurrency Scams.
The story was by former CNA938 producer Ernest Puey. CNA938 senior editor Gerard Wong, who worked with Mr Puey on the story, collected the award.
The same story had won the regional award for Excellence in Audio Reporting at the Society of Publishers Asia (SOPA) 2022 Awards earlier this year.
SIAS described it as a "tightly edited, well-researched and in-depth report ... on a controversial and complex industry and its dangers".
"(It) is exemplary for the sort of quality broadcast journalism that you are capable of," said SIAS.
"It was a timely piece that explored a range of angles and topics, featuring a wide range of voices, making a complex subject easily accessible to the listening public," it added.
"You explored the rise of crypto scams, what’s luring victims and if regulation is the only answer.”