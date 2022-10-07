CNA bags 3 financial journalism wins for Mediacorp at SIAS Investors’ Choice Awards 2022

SINGAPORE: CNA’s financial journalism was recognised by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) with three wins at the SIAS Investors' Choice Awards 2022 on Friday (Oct 7).



The Media Excellence in Community Investor Education Award went to CNA, while the Financial Journalist of the Year - Special Award went to CNA Digital correspondent Tang See Kit. CNA938 won the Financial Story of the Year Award for a radio feature on cryptocurrency.

Mediacorp editor-in-chief Walter Fernandez said: “In an uncertain global economic environment, people’s appetite for high-quality financial journalism has grown significantly.

"These awards are testimony to CNA’s continued efforts to deliver insightful coverage which our audience finds accessible, relevant and useful.”



SIAS commended CNA’s coverage of investment topics through a variety of platforms.



It said: “This award recognises CNA’s excellent efforts in increasing its investor education programmes. Using its multiple platforms, including its website, TV, radio and podcasts, CNA has raised the level of understanding of various financial investment instruments and developments among the broader investment community. These are laudable efforts that must be recognised.”



SIAS also praised Ms Tang’s coverage of finance topics, including cryptocurrency, interest rates and property.



“While COVID-19 created huge uncertainties for investors in the past year, Tang See Kit delivered a portfolio of insightful, impactful and relevant articles to help them navigate their way through the turbulent economic and business environment,” said SIAS.



“Whether it was an assessment of how reopening borders would impact investors or what rising interest rates would mean for local property investors, See Kit had her finger on the pulse on what investors needed to know.

"See Kit also took an in-depth look at the cryptocurrency craze and whether enough was being done to shield retail investors from potential risks. Also highlighted was her work on the China Evergrande saga, providing insight for investors and others concerned about a potential collapse of China’s property sector."