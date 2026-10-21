CNA wins two SIAS Investors' Choice Awards for financial journalism

SINGAPORE: CNA bagged two wins at the 2026 Investors’ Choice Awards on Wednesday (Oct 21), recognising its investigative reporting and financial journalism.

Presented by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) (SIAS), the awards recognise companies and individuals who help strengthen investor confidence and foster a culture of accountability across Singapore's capital markets.

This year’s awards were presented to 45 recipients across seven categories, including corporate governance, shareholder communication and transparency.

CNA received the Special Award in the Financial Journalist Award category for its investigative reporting on the alleged Nanning Ponzi pyramid scheme, while producer Daphne Koh from its Money Mind podcast team won Financial Story of the Year.

“The Investors’ Choice Awards celebrate companies and individuals who have demonstrated a strong commitment to good governance, transparency and the interests of shareholders,” said SIAS CEO and founder David Gerald.

“We also acknowledge the important contributions of corporate leaders, financial intermediaries and journalists in supporting a well-informed and engaged investing community,” he added in a press release.

CNA's Special Award recognised its coverage of an alleged pyramid scheme in Nanning, China, that drew in Singaporeans with promises of investment opportunities.

SIAS said the team's coverage went beyond conventional reporting as the journalists went undercover to interview Singaporeans lured into the scheme in China.

This brought rare, first-hand insight into the operations of such schemes, it said.

The association said it was presenting the team with the Special Award as their work had embodied the spirit of both the Financial Story of the Year and Financial Education Journalist of the Year categories.

Ms Koh won Financial Story of the Year for her Money Mind podcast episode, A Flat I Might Outlive, which examined the decision of a 40-year-old Singaporean to buy a Housing and Development Board flat with only 48 years left on its lease.

The story explored the trade-offs between affordability, financial flexibility, resale risk and future returns, while challenging conventional ideas about property as a means of accumulating wealth, SIAS said.

The association said the episode made a complex investment question accessible and relevant to everyday investors, drawing almost 400,000 YouTube views and hundreds of comments.

In 2025, CNA938 presenter and senior producer Andrea Heng was awarded Investor Education Journalist of the Year for her work in educating investors across various platforms.

The Money Mind team also received the Media Excellence in Community Investor Education Award in 2023, while CNA's Talking Point programme won a Special Award that year for a two-part series on malware scams.