SINGAPORE: Singapore and China are set to conclude more than 20 agreements and initiatives at a high-level bilateral meeting on Monday (Nov 23).



Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will co-chair the 22nd Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation in Singapore, with discussions covering trade, digitalisation, financial integration and innovation.



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