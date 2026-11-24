live Singapore
CNA Now: Singapore's telco landscape set for shake-up as StarHub, M1 plan merger, plus other news as it happens
Stay on top of the day's biggest stories with CNA Now, which brings you breaking news and major developments from Singapore and around the world.
SINGAPORE: StarHub and M1 are set to merge in an all-share transaction, the companies confirmed on Tuesday (Nov 24), in a major consolidation of Singapore's telecommunications sector.
The deal remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, with completion expected in the first half of 2027. StarHub has also announced plans to acquire Circles.Life Singapore.
Follow CNA Now for the latest headlines and major developments from Singapore and around the world.