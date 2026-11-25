SINGAPORE: Nvidia and other artificial intelligence (AI) stocks fell sharply on Tuesday (Nov 24), reversing some of the previous day's gains as concerns over the sector's profitability persisted.

Nvidia shares dropped nearly 6 per cent after surging more than 30 per cent on Monday following Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO.

AI firm Anthropic fell below its US$83 initial public offering price, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 1.5 per cent.

The renewed sell-off comes amid lingering questions over AI valuations, heavy investment in the sector and ongoing scrutiny of Nvidia.



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