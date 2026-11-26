SINGAPORE: Global trade tensions are back in focus after US President Donald Trump proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners, including Singapore, China, Japan and the European Union.



His administration announced new maximum potential rates of 20 per cent to 40 per cent to counter excess industrial capacity that it says these countries are promoting.



The proposed tariffs would not take effect until after a public hearing scheduled for Jan 25, 2027.



Attention now turns to how affected countries will respond.



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